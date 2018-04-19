Person crossing Millville street struck and killed

EMBED </>More Videos

Person struck and killed in Millville. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 19, 2018. (WPVI)

MILLVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --
A person crossing a street in Cumberland County, New Jersey was struck and killed by a car.

It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on the 1700 block of North 2nd Street in Millville.

Police say the driver of a Volkswagen Beetle hit the victim.

The driver remained at the scene.

An oncoming tractor-trailer swerved to miss hitting the victim, police say.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newspedestrian killedpedestrian struckMillville
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News