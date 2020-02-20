Person found inside burning car apparently shot in head, Philadelphia police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5951187" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Viewer submitted video of a car fire in Logan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5950700" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Body found burned in car in Logan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters were called to a residential block in the city's Logan section to extinguish a car fire early Thursday morning.When the flames were out, they discovered a body. Police said it appeared the person had been shot in the head.It happened just before 2 a.m. on the 5000 block of N. Syndenham Street."I heard this popping and I got up off the couch and I came up out the back door and I see these flames shooting up in the sky, I mean it was really you know burning," said neighbor Carlos Bracey.When firefighters arrived, the 2007 Mercedes station wagon was fully engulfed in flames.It took firefighters ten minutes to put out the fire.When they did, firefighters found a body in the front passenger seat, burned beyond recognition."You can't determine whether or not this body is a male or female. You can't tell the age because it's completely burned," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.Police said the body was in an unusual position."It's actually laying on its back with its head down by the floorboard and its feet facing the rear of the vehicle. So that is unusual," said Small.The passenger door was ajar. Police said it is unclear how long the vehicle was parked there."When they said there was a body in there it was like, 'oh this is too close to home,' Very shocked again that stuff doesn't happen around here," said neighbor Marina Martinez.The car is registered to a Philadelphia address but not in this specific area.The 1500 block of Fishers Lane was closed while police and the fire marshal looked for evidence in and around the charred vehicle.Police said they are reviewing surveillance camera footage from the area and the medical examiner's office is currently performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.