TRL: MFL shuttle bus service is in effect between 15th and Spring Garden Stations due to a fatality at 8th street Station. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) December 18, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A person was hit and killed by a train at the 8th Street Station on Wednesday morning prompting SEPTA to operate shuttle bus service between the 15th and Spring Garden streets, along the Market/Frankford line.The person was hit just before 11 a.m., officials said.There was no word on why the person was on the tracks or what led up to the incident.