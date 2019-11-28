Person killed after being struck by vehicle in Chester, Pennsylvania

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A person is dead after being struck by a car in Chester, Pennsylvania on Thanksgiving.It happened around 4 p.m. near W. 2nd Street and Church Street.The impact left glass, car parts and even clothes scattered all over West Second Street.Sadly neighbors say this happens along this stretch of Route 291 all too often."I can count on my hands and yours how many bodies, tragedies have happened in this strip right here man," said Marques Rawls.About a mile up the road, a black Dodge Challenge was stopped on the right hand side of Route 291. You can see the windshield is shattered and the left front end of the car is badly damaged.At this point, police haven't released details about the accident.It's not clear yet if the driver stopped to help or tried to flee.The victim has not yet been identified.