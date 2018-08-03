DA Steele announces investigation into homicide in Whitemarsh Township. Person of interest is being detained. There is no public safety concern. — Montgomery County DA (@MontcopaDA) August 3, 2018

A person of interest has been detained after a woman was run over and stabbed to death in Montgomery County.District Attorney Kevin Steele has announced that there is no public safety concern stemming from the incident.It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday at an office park on Campus Drive near Butler Pike in Whitemarsh Township.County detectives showed up to the scene around 4 a.m. as Whitemarsh police were conducting their investigation.Police focused on the parking lot of the office park where a sign reads Vector Security. The company handles security systems for homes and business. It is not known, though, if the victim was connected to the business in any way.Police were searching for a suspect who they considered armed and dangerous Authorities were looking for a blue Chevy with gray molding.No further details have been released at this time.------