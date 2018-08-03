Woman stabbed, run over in Whitemarsh Twp. homicide; person of interest detained

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman stabbed, run over in Whitemarsh Twp. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on August 3, 2018.

WHITEMARSH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A person of interest has been detained after a woman was run over and stabbed to death in Montgomery County.

District Attorney Kevin Steele has announced that there is no public safety concern stemming from the incident.


It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday at an office park on Campus Drive near Butler Pike in Whitemarsh Township.

County detectives showed up to the scene around 4 a.m. as Whitemarsh police were conducting their investigation.

Police focused on the parking lot of the office park where a sign reads Vector Security. The company handles security systems for homes and business. It is not known, though, if the victim was connected to the business in any way.

Police were searching for a suspect who they considered armed and dangerous Authorities were looking for a blue Chevy with gray molding.

No further details have been released at this time.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Boy critical after shooting in Wilmington, Delaware
Multi-vehicle crash involving school bus on Roosevelt Blvd.
Officials: 2 boys placed black doll hanging from noose as prank
Charlie Manuel reflects on 2008 title, believes in 2018 Phillies
Amber Alert: Girl abducted from Reagan National Airport
NJ woman wins casino's largest online jackpot in while on conference call
Father missing after canoe tips over in Delaware River
Man shot at close range in Juniata Park
Show More
Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk recalled, may contain milk
Suspect surrenders in triple shooting that killed teen
Chester officer uses body to shield family from gunfire
AccuWeather: Still Very Humid, Drenching Thunderstorms Today and Tonight
Glenn Jacobs, WWE's Kane, wins mayor's race in Tennessee
More News