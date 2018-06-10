Person of interest questioned after shooting, standoff in Brewerytown

Person of interest questioned after shooting in Brewerytown. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on June 9, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are questioning a person of interest in connection with an early morning shooting in the Brewerytown section of the city.

The shooting happened near 24th and Clifford streets around 4:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a man was shot six times at an after-hours club.

Medics rushed the victim to Hahnemann University Hospital for treatment, where he was listed in critical condition.

Meantime, the gunman barricaded himself inside a nearby building.

A SWAT unit arrived on the scene.

Action News was there as the heavily armed officers entered the building just before 6 a.m., but they found no one.

Three people were taken in for questioning after the incident.

On Saturday afternoon, Action News was told a person of interest was being questioned in connection with the case.

------
