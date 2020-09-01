Person of interest wanted after 2 arsons in Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- While investigators are still connecting the dots between two Newark, Delaware arsons, authorities are hoping a $5,000 reward will help find the person responsible.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest connected to a fire at a townhouse under construction. That fire happened on the unit block of East Cleveland Avenue on August 17.

Another fire occurred at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life on August 25.

Investigators can't confirm if the two arsons are connected at this time but aren't ruling out that possibility.

The townhouse fire is estimated to have caused $5,000 worth of damage and the Chabad Center blaze sits at $200,000 worth of damage.

Anyone with information about either of these fires is asked to contact investigators immediately.
