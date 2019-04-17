Person of interest sought after woman brutally attacked in Kensington

KENSINGTON (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a person they want to talk to in connection with a brutal attack.

Investigators are hoping someone will be able to identify the individual seen pushing a shopping cart while walking next to the victim in Kensington.

The woman, in her 20s, was found bleeding in an alley along the 3300 block of I Street on the morning of Thursday, April 11.

Police say the assault was so violent, the victim's ear was nearly cut off.

If you have any information on the person pushing the shopping cart you are asked to contact police.
