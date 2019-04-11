Person shocked while working on tree in Lower Merion

LOWER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A tree company worker was seriously hurt when he accidentally came into contact with an electric line Thursday.

Chopper 6 HD was over the scene, along Bala Avenue near Balwyn Place around 10 this morning.

Lower Merion Police say the employee was cutting down a tree when the branch suddenly swayed and came into contact with an overhead SEPTA line.

The electricity traveled down through the tree and into the worker's truck.

Police say he was shocked when he touched the bumper of the vehicle.

Officials say he was conscious when rushed to the hospital but seriously injured.
