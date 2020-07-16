Person shot at Motel 6 in Northeast Philadelphia

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a person was shot inside a Northeast Philadelphia hotel early Thursday.It happened around 1 a.m. inside a room at the Motel 6 on the 11000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.Officials said the 31-year-old victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital in stable condition.Witnesses told police some kind of disturbance took place in the room before the shooting.The suspect reportedly fled the scene.Police are checking with motel security for video evidence.