Person stabbed at Bridge Deli in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing in the city's Frankford section late Sunday.

It happened around 11:30 p.m at the Bridge Deli Cold Beer on the 1600 block of Bridge Street.

Police arrived to find a victim stabbed in the upper body.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

There is no word on why the stabbing happened or if any arrests were made.
