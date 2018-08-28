WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --A person was struck and killed by a train on Tuesday morning in Wilmington, Delaware.
It happened shortly before 9 a.m. in the 2500 block of West 4th street.
The person who was struck was pronounced dead at the scene.
The view from Chopper 6 showed a stopped freight train with rescue vehicles parked on an overpass.
There was no immediate word on the identity of the victim or why that person was on the tracks.
