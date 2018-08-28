Person struck and killed by train in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A person was struck and killed by a train on Tuesday morning in Wilmington, Delaware.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. in the 2500 block of West 4th street.

The person who was struck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a stopped freight train with rescue vehicles parked on an overpass.

There was no immediate word on the identity of the victim or why that person was on the tracks.

