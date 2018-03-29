Person struck and killed on I-295 identified

A man was struck and killed along I-295 in South Jersey.Police have identified the victim as 49-year-old Rogeilio Lawman of Pensecola, Florida.It happened near exit 52 in Florence Township at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.New Jersey State Police say the person was struck by a Jeep while standing on the highway near a vehicle with a damaged tire.The victim died at the scene.The driver of the Jeep stopped nearby.------