ACCIDENT

Person struck and killed on I-295 identified

EMBED </>More Videos

Person struck and killed on I-295. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on March 29, 2018. (WPVI)

FLORENCE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A man was struck and killed along I-295 in South Jersey.

Police have identified the victim as 49-year-old Rogeilio Lawman of Pensecola, Florida.

It happened near exit 52 in Florence Township at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

New Jersey State Police say the person was struck by a Jeep while standing on the highway near a vehicle with a damaged tire.

The victim died at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep stopped nearby.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newscrashaccidentpedestrian struckpedestrian killedFlorence
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ACCIDENT
SUV crashes into home in Burlington County; driver tested for DUI
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
Man, 70, killed in Levittown hit-and-run after getting ice cream
Truck hits downed tree on Pa. Turnpike, 6 more crashes follow
Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
More accident
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News