Investigation underway after person struck in Winslow Township, NJ

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person was struck by a driver in Winslow Township, Camden County.

It happened just after midnight Friday on the 500 block of Erial Road.

There were reports of heavy fog in the area at the time of the crash, but it has not been determined yet if that played a role in the incident.

The victim was taken to Cooper University Hospital, but there is no word on a condition.

Winslow Township police have not released any further details at this time.
