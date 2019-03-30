MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A person was killed by a train in Macungie Township, Lehigh County Friday night.
Police say it was around 10 p.m. when a person was crossing the freight train tracks at the Main Street crossover.
That's when a CSX train that was passing through struck and killed the person.
So far, no word on the victim's identity.
The incident remains under investigation by Macungie Township police.
Person struck, killed by train in Macungie Township
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News