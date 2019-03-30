Disasters & Accidents

Person struck, killed by train in Macungie Township

MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A person was killed by a train in Macungie Township, Lehigh County Friday night.

Police say it was around 10 p.m. when a person was crossing the freight train tracks at the Main Street crossover.

That's when a CSX train that was passing through struck and killed the person.

So far, no word on the victim's identity.

The incident remains under investigation by Macungie Township police.
