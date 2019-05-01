Person struck, killed by train in Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Darby are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a train on Tuesday night.It happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Parkview Station in Upper Darby on the tracks of the Norristown High-Speed Line.The train was carrying 35 passengers when the accident occurred.No other injuries were reported.The Norristown High-Speed Line remains closed as police conduct their investigation.