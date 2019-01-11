Person suspected of killing Calif. police officer found dead

Police have surrounded a home on 5th street not far from D street. Police believe the suspect is inside. (Williams Pioneer Review)

DAVIS, Calif. --
The person suspected of shooting and killing a California police officer was found dead at a home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Police say officer Natalie Corona, 22, was investigating a three-car crash when one of the people involved in the accident pulled out a gun and shot her.

Officer Corona was rushed to a trauma center in Sacramento where she later died.

The incident happened a few blocks away from the UC Davis campus.

Following the shooting, police issued a citywide shelter in place order as officers searched for the suspect, who was later found in a Davis house located near the shooting.

Authorities say Officer Corona had only been on the job a few weeks.

