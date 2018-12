One person was taken into custody after firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a Delaware motel.Several rooms were damaged at the Super 8 Motel on the 200 block of East Main Street in Newark.Firefighters were called to the scene around 10:45 p.m. Friday.When they arrived, flames were coming from a second-floor room.There were no reports of injuries.There's no word on what sparked the blaze.------