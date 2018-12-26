PETS & ANIMALS

1 dog killed, 1 missing in Wilmington attack

1 dog killed, 1 missing in Wilmington attack. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on December 26, 2018.

WILMINGTON (WPVI) --
A Wilmington family is asking the community to keep an eye out for a puppy who went missing during a deadly dog attack.

Jim Shanahan was walking his Yorkie-Schnauzer mix, Elvis, on Sunday, as well as two dogs he was watching for his stepdaughter.

When Shanahan got to the area of Market and 18th street, he spotted a pitbull-type dog without a leash.

Within seconds, it was on top of the three smaller dogs.

"I just dove on top of the pitbull and wrestled him down. I was trying to unhinge his jaw from our little dog Elvis that he had in his mouth. I eventually did that, but it was too late for Elvis," Shanahan said.



In the midst of the melee, the other dogs took off.

One of the animals found his way back to the Shanahans, but the 4-month-old Terrier mix, Coco, has not been seen since.



Shanahan says a man claiming to be from Animal Control showed up and took the pitbull away.

Shanahan suffered several bite wounds, but is recovering.

If you have any information on Coco or the person impersonating an Animal Control officer contact Wilmington police.

