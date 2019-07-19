12-year-old boy creates bowties to help homeless dogs and cats find forever homes

NEWARK, N.J. -- Like the saying goes, you only get one chance to make a first impression.
Some dapper shelter dogs are putting their best paws forward in bowties and they have a 12-year-old boy from Newark, New Jersey to thank.
Sir Darius Brown makes stylish bowties to help shelter dogs and cats find the loving homes they deserve.
"They have different patterns. They are very colorful and they will help the dogs look noticeable so that the dogs can get adopted faster," said Brown in an Instagram post.
It's working!
"Max the dog got adopted wearing his tie," said Dazhai Brown. "My brother loves everything cute and dapper."
She says there are countless stories just like Max's.
Dazhai says she taught her brother how to sew when he was 8-years-old in order to help him overcome a fine motor skills delay, a condition he was diagnosed with when he was 2-years-old.
At first Darius focused on making bowties for people, but that changed in 2017.
"He saw a SPCA commercial about all the dogs and cats left homeless during Hurricanes Irma and Harvey and he would cry sincere tears," said Dazhai.
His mission and his passion grew from there.
Darius figured out a way to fit his bowties into pet collars and started donating them to homeless animals.
His mission even caught the attention of former President Barack Obama, who sent Darius a letter.
"After hearing your story, I wanted to reach out to commend you for your commitment to community service.
From founding Beaux and Paws to lifting up the lives of those around you, it's clear you are doing your part to look out for your fellow citizens. And I trust you take tremendous pride in all you have accomplished.
As long as you stay engaged in the world around you, continue looking for ways to help others and never give up on yourself, I'm confident our future will be bright."
Thanks to generous donations, Darius now makes bowties for shelters around the country.
He is now working on a fall collection.
You can help support Darius and his "PAW-some" mission to get pets adopted by contributing to his GoFundMe.
