2 cats are fighting for their lives after they may have been poisoned

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Signs have been posted around Maple Avenue in Upper Darby warning neighbors about cats that may have been poisoned."Who would poison kittens, there's no reason for it not at all," said Fatima Abdul-Hakeem from Upper Darby.Simba was a cat found on Maple Avenue on Thursday fighting for his life after he was found possibly poisoned in Upper Darby.Providence Animal Center posted a video to their Facebook page after someone in the area found him.A couple of hours later there was another cat brought in, her name was Nala. She was found with similar symptoms.The animal center named the cats after Lion King characters. Both cats were rushed to the emergency hospital but both Simba and Nala died."It is quite disturbing," said Abdul-Hakeem. Two more cats were brought in Friday, Rafiki and Mufasa, found in the same area on Maple Avenue, and they're both in critical condition."I love cats and dogs, it's a shame it really is," said Jack Kashishian from Upper Darby.The animal center said it's suspicious that all these cats appear to have been poisoned but It's unclear if it was intentional at this point."It's suspicious and it does seem that there's some type of toxicity. It's unclear if it's intentional at this point," said Dayna Villa, Director of operations at Providence Animal Center."I don't know who's doing it but it's a shame," said Joseph Nee, from Upper Darby.There's a park across the street from where the cats were found and neighbors said they are worried about their children's well being."I have a daughter, and I bring her to the park, and if she's exposed and hurt by that, then that's horrible, I couldn't even believe someone would leave something out to hurt animals," said Abdul-Hakeem.The animal center doesn't know if the cats are feral or pets, but some neighbors said there are a lot of stray cats in the area that are a nuisance.The animal center said if you don't want a cat or see stray cats to call them.Nala and Simba are being tested to see what kind of poison may have killed them.