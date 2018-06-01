PETS & ANIMALS

2 missing Philadelphia Zoo peacocks found safe

EMBED </>More Videos

One peacock that wandered from Philadelphia Zoo found dead. Watch this report from Action News at 5pm on May 31, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The day after one of four missing peacocks was found dead, the Philadelphia Zoo reported some good news on Friday - two of their missing peacocks have been found safe.

The zoo says it received a tip email that the missing birds were spotted by a passerby near the equestrian center in Fairmount Park.

The Good Samaritan stayed by the birds until zoo staff arrived to retrieve the birds.

The zoo says both birds "appear healthy if a little hungry, have been examined by the veterinary staff, and are currently being housed behind-the-scenes."

The two recovered peacocks were among four who escaped the zoo on Thursday. At one point they wandered onto the Schuylkill Expressway creating a traffic jam. One was later found deceased along a stretch of the highway.

Back at the zoo, other young peacocks - who are more likely to wander - have been moved into the same area with the two recovered birds while they review long-term plans with the free-ranging peacock flock.

The search continues for the remaining peacock.

Zoo officials asked people not to approach the peacock because it may be nervous being out of their normal environment. Instead, people who see the peacock can send the location, day and time and a photo of the sighting if possible to peacocks@phillyzoo.org.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsphilly newstrafficanimal newsWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Philadelphia Zoo celebrates baby gorilla Amani's birthday
VIDEO: Whale watchers get soaked off Alaskan coast
Clinic: Delaware pony was 'sexually molested' in barn
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Kittens begin early preparations for Kitten Bowl VI
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News