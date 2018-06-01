2 missing Philadelphia Zoo peacocks found safe

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The day after one of four missing peacocks was found dead, the Philadelphia Zoo reported some good news on Friday - two of their missing peacocks have been found safe.
The zoo says it received a tip email that the missing birds were spotted by a passerby near the equestrian center in Fairmount Park.
The Good Samaritan stayed by the birds until zoo staff arrived to retrieve the birds.
The zoo says both birds "appear healthy if a little hungry, have been examined by the veterinary staff, and are currently being housed behind-the-scenes."
The two recovered peacocks were among four who escaped the zoo on Thursday. At one point they wandered onto the Schuylkill Expressway creating a traffic jam. One was later found deceased along a stretch of the highway.
Back at the zoo, other young peacocks - who are more likely to wander - have been moved into the same area with the two recovered birds while they review long-term plans with the free-ranging peacock flock.
The search continues for the remaining peacock.
Zoo officials asked people not to approach the peacock because it may be nervous being out of their normal environment. Instead, people who see the peacock can send the location, day and time and a photo of the sighting if possible to peacocks@phillyzoo.org.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps