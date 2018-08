Trying to take a group photo for 23 baby pandas is adorable, but it is certainly not easy.Zookeepers at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China wanted to take a group photo, with a keeper paired up with each panda.Video shows the baby pandas squirming around as the keepers try to get organized.The video was created in 2017 to celebrate the Chinese New Year, but has recently gone viral.Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding opened in 1987 and has more than 170 giant pandas living at its facility.