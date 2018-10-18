PETS & ANIMALS

245 animals, including snakes and tortoises, seized from Montgomery County home

Hundreds of animals, including snakes and tortoises, found in Montco home. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 4pm on October 18, 2018.

UPPER HANOVER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
An animal cruelty investigation involving hundreds of animals has now stretched from Lehigh County to Montgomery County.

Officials raided a home in Upper Hanover Township on Thursday, where scores of animals including snakes and skunks to alligators and tortoises were recovered.

"We executed search and seizure warrants and we removed in excess of 240 animals from this property today," said Tracie Graham of the Montgomery County SPCA.

Several large tortoises were carried out after they were apparently found roaming in one of the bedrooms.



Many snakes were found in plastic tubs. In some cases the tubs were stacked four to five feet high inside.

"The smell was atrocious," said Graham.

Thursday's action was a follow up to a raid Monday at a house in Macungie, Pa., occupied by the same unidentified man and woman.

Again the stench of animal waste said to be overwhelming inside the house. Recovered in that case were dogs, birds, large snakes and a pig.



Officials are still not sure why the man and woman had so many animals in the two locations. Some wonder if they were dealing in exotic animals.

"You are talking in excess of 300 animals total between both properties. So he claims that they are just his pets at this point," said Graham.

An investigation continues at both locations. No charges have been filed.
Exotic animals, including pigs and snakes, found in Pa. hoarding home. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at Noon on October 16, 2018.

Raw Video: Exotic animals rescued from Lehigh Valley home on October 15, 2018.


