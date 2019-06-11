Pets & Animals

3 alligators found in Pittsburgh headed to Cape May

CAPE MAY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Three alligators found in the past week in Pittsburgh are heading to Cape May, New Jersey.

WTAE-TV reports Frankie was found on Pittsburgh's South Side, Fluffy was found in the Beechview neighborhood, and their friend was found in the Carrick neighborhood.

The three gators are first going to Cape May and then will eventually end up at a wildlife park in Florida called Croc Encounters.

Crews from Humane Animal Rescue packed up all three alligators Monday after the owners failed to come forward.
