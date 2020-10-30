Pets & Animals

3 ball pythons found in Levittown; officers suspect abandonment

By
LEVITTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Animal control officers in one Bucks County, Pennsylvania community are investigating how three ball pythons ended up loose in a residential neighborhood.

On Monday, the Reardon family made an unusual discovery in their Levittown garage.

"My mother-in-law was out here in the garage and she was sitting here and next thing you know a snake slithered up the side right here," said Mark Reardon.

They said it was pretty clear - this wasn't a garden snake.

"I just grabbed the trash can and I had a poke in my hand and I had it like that and it went right into the trash can. It was no big deal," said Reardon.

Middletown Township Animal Control Officer Cheyenne Keen got the call.

"We went out to investigate and found out that it was in fact a 4 to 5-foot ball python that is not native to the area," she said.

But her unusual day wasn't over.

"I started to put it in my car and that's when I got the call about the next snake," said Keen.

This one was at the Shell gas station around the corner at Woodbourne and New Falls roads, and appeared to be dead. Then the third call came for yet another, very alive python, from another neighbor nearby. The investigation took a turn.

"There's no way three four-foot snakes all got out and nobody realizes it. So it transitioned from a stray animal call to a possible abandonment call," said Keen.

She believes the three non-venomous snakes were dumped by the same owner. One of the snakes succumbed to the chilly weather.

The two surviving pythons, which are both female, are receiving medical treatment here at the Bucks County SPCA. The goal, when they are healthy again, is to find them new homes.

"They're one of the most commonly owned snakes. They're super docile and they make great pets," said Keen.

During the pandemic, Middletown Animal Control says requests for pet assistance have increased. The SPCA says surrendering an animal is always better than abandoning one.

"We will not judge. We will ask some questions to ascertain the health and background of the animal. We're just here to assist people and their pets," said Cindy Kelly with Bucks County SPCA.

Officer Keen says there's a small chance there's another python out there. She says they are not a threat, and if you see one you should contact animal control.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbucks countysnake
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wallace family does not want Philly officers to face murder charges
ATM explosions in Philly linked to homemade devices
Should the Eagles be buyers or sellers at the deadline? Jaws settles the debate
City Council passes ban on "less than lethal" force against protesters
Police vow to release bodycam video of Walter Wallace Jr. shooting
'It is coming now,' Murphy says of 2nd COVID wave
AccuWeather Alert: Another Round of Rain Overnight, Saturday Morning Freeze Warnings
Show More
Pa. could see a 'red mirage' on Election Night. Here's why
West Philadelphia neighbors struggle as businesses remain boarded up
If your mail-in ballot hasn't arrived yet, head to a satellite election office
Vote 2020: What New Jersey Voters Need to Know
Philly gives advice for voting in-person as COVID-19 cases rise
More TOP STORIES News