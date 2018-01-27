PETS & ANIMALS

52 baboons escape enclosure at Paris zoo

Police officers patrol outside of the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes on January 26, 2018, following the escape of nearly 50 baboons from their enclosure. (THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images | Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

A zoo in Paris had to be evacuated after 52 baboons escaped their enclosure on Friday.

All but four of the baboons were captured using a net soon after the breakout, according to La Parisiene.

The four escapees have been located in a closed area, zoo spokesman Jerome Munier told the AP. The zoo plans to use sedative arrows to capture the escaped baboons and place them back in their enclosure.

Paris police helped secure and evacuate the zoo, which will remain closed until the end of the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalszooparismonkeyanimalsu.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Whale watchers get soaked off Alaskan coast
Clinic: Delaware pony was 'sexually molested' in barn
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Kittens begin early preparations for Kitten Bowl VI
Crews rescue deer stuck in abandoned well in New Castle County
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Show More
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News