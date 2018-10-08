71 dogs found living in filthy conditions in Lehigh Valley

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Dozens of dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions in the Lehigh Valley.
The Lehigh County Humane Society says the 71 beagles were found living in a filthy home in Upper Saucon Township Saturday night.
The Humane Society was called to the home for noise complaints, but were not expecting to find that many dogs.
They say the beagles are in poor health, but are recovering.
The Humane Society is asking for wet dog food to feed the beagles. They say they can always use donations of towels and sheets for bedding and bathing. They also need leashes. Their address is 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, Pa. 18103.
Donations can be made to the shelter at www.thelehighcountyhumanesociety.org.
The dogs' former owner could possibly be charged with animal cruelty.
