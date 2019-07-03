Pets & Animals

800-pound shark continues trip up New Jersey coast

CAPE MAY, N.J. -- Miss May, the 10-foot, 800-pound shark that was tracked off the coast of Cape May, New Jersey on Tuesday has continued her journey northward.

The white shark was tracked in the waters near Sea Isle City at 6:58 a.m. Wednesday.

Credit: OCEARCH



OCEARCH tagged Miss May on Feb. 15, 2019, 40 miles off the coast of Mayport, Florida.

According to OCEARCH, Miss May was tracked in the water near Cape May around 11 a.m. Tuesday.



Miss May was tagged in the same waters as another shark, a 10-foot, 464-pound male tiger shark named Lando.

It's only the second time in 34 expeditions that OCEARCH has tagged both a white shark and a tiger shark in the same waters. Samples from the sharks will support 17 separate research studies around the continent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscape maynew jersey newssharks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in murder of Camden City Council president's grandson
Domestic violence charges dropped against Odubel Herrera
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
City of Philadelphia issues road closures for July 4 festivities
Facebook, Instagram images not loading for many users
Act of revenge? Woman arrested after leaving $5,000 tip at cafe
Mike Trout, Angels try to get handle on raw emotion after Skaggs death
Show More
Video shows group of men attack driver in Center City
Heavy storms leave power out and trees down
Shots fired, 1 person in custody after standoff in Reading
Police: Gunmen rob man of $100K in South Philadelphia
Temple researchers say they've eliminated HIV from living animals
More TOP STORIES News