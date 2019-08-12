Pets & Animals

Police need help identifying abandoned dog found tethered to tree

WEST CALN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are asking for help identifying a dog that was found abandoned and tethered to a tree.

Police are asking for help identifying a dog that was found tethered to a tree on Sunday in West Caln Township.

In a Facebook post, West Caln Township Police Department said they went to the 1200 block of Telegraph Road in reference to an abandoned dog.

Police said they found a female dog tethered to a tree with an empty bag of food and empty bowl of water.

She was wearing a pink collar.

The SPCA was contacted and responded, police said.

If anyone can identify the dog, contact the SPCA at 610-692-6113 or the West Caln Township Police Department at 610-384-3115.
