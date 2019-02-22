PETS & ANIMALS

Abandoned dog found with heartbreaking note finds her 'furever' home

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) --
It's a happy ending for a sweet dog who was abandoned at the Delaware Humane Society.

"Sky" was adopted on Friday and will join a Pennsylvania family with three kids and one other dog.

She was left at the shelter with a note saying her owner became homeless and could no longer care for her.

The note read: "Please take care of Sky. She is 6 years old and friendly. I couldn't take care of her. I became homeless and couldn't feed her. She is not sick, just hungry, very friendly. Please find her a home. Please."

Her new family spotted her on the Humane Society's website.

"We saw her picture on the website, we saw her story and didn't know she was so famous," said Sky's new owner, Rachael. "We thought she'd be a really good fit for our family, and we love her."

Sky is 6-years-old and was underweight when the Humane Society found her. But she's friendly and clearly excited to have found her new people.

Before leaving, Sky got a few extra hugs from the staff who wished her happy trails, or in this case, happy tails.

