Tiger cub abandoned by smugglers found inside duffel bag near Texas-Mexico border

A male tiger was found stuffed in a duffel bag that was seized at the border near Brownsville, Texas. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas --
U.S. Border Patrol agents found a tiger cub inside a duffel bag abandoned by smugglers at the Texas-Mexico border.

Agents in Brownsville working near the Rio Grande spotted three people, who were trying to enter the U.S. illegally, carrying the black duffel bag.

Authorities discovered the animal inside the bag as the alleged smugglers returned to Mexico.

The tiger was calm, possibly because it had been sedated. He is believed to be about three to four months old.
The animal is now being cared for at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville.

