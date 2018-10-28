Action News Pupdate: Name these pups!

VOTE! Action News and @caninepartners are bringing you the stories of puppies training to be service dogs – and YOU can help name two of them! Find out more about the puppies here: https://t.co/J1gvL5Hydt



Here are your choices for the female puppy: — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) October 29, 2018

VOTE! Action News and @caninepartners are bringing you the stories of puppies training to be service dogs – and YOU can help name two of them! Find out more about the puppies here: https://t.co/J1gvL5Hydt



Here are your choices for the male puppy: — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) October 29, 2018

If you've ever wondered what it takes to make a dog a service dog, then you're in luck!Action News is going to be following the journey of some local puppies that are already on the path to potentially be someone's helper.But first, they need a name - and that's where you come in!Canine Partners for Life is giving 6abc viewers the opportunity to name two of the pups!There is one girl and one boy, and we've given you several options below.Please vote, and stick with Action News and 6abc.com as we bring you ongoing "Pupdates!"------