CUMBERLAND, Maine (WPVI) -- These adorable baby goats playing on a rainy afternoon will make your day.Hope Hall's crew of goat kids occupied themselves by frolicking in the barn during rainy weather at Sunflower Farm Creamery in Maine, according to Storyful. Hall shared the video on YouTube, writing: "Goats won't even think of going out in the rain, but they had a ball playing in the middle of the barn!"