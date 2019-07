CAMDEN (WPVI) -- If you love Shark Week, but it leaves you wanting more, plan a visit to Camden's Adventure Aquarium!The aquarium kicked off its 2nd annual Shark Summer on Thursday.For the first time, guests can meet baby sandbar sharks and have behind the scenes access to the Shark Nursery.Visitors can even become a part of the natural habitat in a unique, walk-through shark tunnel with the largest collection of sharks on the East Coast.The aquarium is also home to the longest shark bridge in the world, and the only great hammerhead exhibit in the country.Shark Summer runs now through September 2nd.