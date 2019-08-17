Pets & Animals

Researchers develop vaccine for cats so you won't be allergic to them

If you have always wanted to have a cat, but you are worried about allergies, researchers in Switzerland have developed a vaccine for pets they say will leave you allergy-free.

HypoPet, a spin-off biotechnology company of the University of Zurich, said it has developed cutting-edge vaccine technology that instructs the animal's body to make antibodies so humans do not have an allergic reaction to the animal.

The company said it has completed four clinical trials involving 54 cats.

"We are very pleased to publish this data which shows our HypoCat vaccine is able to produce high levels of antibodies in cats and that these antibodies can bind and neutralize the allergen produced by the animals," said Dr. Gary Jennings, CEO of HypoPet in a statement.

Researchers also said the vaccine can reduce the risk of childhood asthma in households with cats.

HypoPet hopes to have the vaccine on the market in the United States soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsvaccinespetcatsallergiesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 killed, others injured in multiple shootings in Philadelphia
Suspect Maurice Hill charged in Philadelphia police shooting
McCown unretires, agrees to deal with Eagles
New video shows dramatic escape from Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s burning plane
Child found dead in vehicle at Lindenwold PATCO station
Video shows man get struck by lightning while walking in storm
Police: 7 people shot at Snapchat "instant party" at Houston house
Show More
Officials: Montco woman trapped motorcyclist under vehicle in deadly crash
Teen gunned down in South Philadelphia; suspect sought
Del. man riding 'It's a Small World' for 12 hours for good cause
Man survives 3 days pinned between tree, crashed ATV
Couple accused of faking birth, death of baby
More TOP STORIES News