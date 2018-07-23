Alligator found in Delaware County backyard

Tracie Hoffecker's backyard in Prospect Park, Delaware County felt like a zoo Sunday morning when she found an alligator."Never in a million years did I think I would find that this morning!" said Hoffecker. "I immediately called my cousin."Her cousin, a Philadelphia firefighter, arrived and called friends to help.Then with an audience, the capture played out like a show on Animal Planet.The approximately two-to-three-foot gator was surprisingly calm.Hoffecker, an animal lover, put the best interests of the gator first and called a rescue organization. The Slimy, Scaly, Taily Reptile Rescue based in Souderton removed the gator from his makeshift home.Several sightings of the alligator along the creek were reported this past week. It's been the talk of the neighborhood."It was a big concern," said resident Mary Bosch.People suspect someone might have bought the alligator - which is legal to do in Pennsylvania - but then let it go - which is illegal.Hoffecker is hoping that there aren't any more lurking about."I keep looking to see if there's one or two or more back there," she said. "I will continue to look and see if there's any more."Officials from Reptile Rescue said they are hoping a zoo will adopt the alligator.------