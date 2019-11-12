Amazing double breach leaves whale watchers stunned

Victoria, Australia (WPVI) -- Passengers aboard a cruise visiting Wilsons Promontory off the coast of Victoria, Australia, were treated to a double whale breach.Rosie Morgan, a passenger on a cruise run by Pennicott Wilderness Journeys, captured footage of two humpback whales, a mother and a calf, breaching at once. It was a sight which left her and other passengers in stunned delight.Pennicott Wilderness Journeys shared the footage to Facebook, summing up the excitement of those on board with the words, "this is just a little bit awesome."The post added, "Skipper Robert Pennicott found this mum and bub having fun in the Wilsons Promontory Marine National Park today. What a wonderful experience."