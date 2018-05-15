PETS & ANIMALS

American Airlines: No hedgehogs, goats; mini horses are OK

Certain emotional support animals banned. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 15, 2018. (WPVI)

There are new restrictions on which types of animals are permitted on American Airlines flights.

Insects, goats and hedgehogs cannot be brought on planes as emotional support animals.

Miniature horses are still OK, as long as they have been properly trained as service animals.

Those who want to bring a comfort animal on board now have to file paperwork 48 hours before a flight.

American Airlines' revised rules go into effect on July 1.

