PETS & ANIMALS

American Kennel Club adds a breed: the speedy, sleek Azawakh

EMBED </>More Videos

An Azawakh

NEW YORK --
A fleet-footed hound that hails from West Africa is the latest dog in the American Kennel Club's pack of recognized breeds.
The club announced Wednesday that the Azawakh (AHZ'-ah-wahk) became the 193rd breed in its roster.


That means Azawakhs can now compete in many dog shows, though they're not eligible for the prominent Westminster Kennel Club show until 2020.

The long-legged, smooth-coated Azawakh looks elegant but is no dainty dog. Traditionally a companion of nomads, the breed has long been a hunter and guardian in parts of the Sahara Desert and semi-arid Sahel region, including in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

Azawakhs are known for running fast and being loyal to their owners, though sometimes aloof with strangers.

Breeds must count hundreds of dogs around the country to be recognized.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogcontests
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Tennessee 13-year-old nabs 27-point buck
New law holds pet owner responsible for dangerous dog attacks
Wis. woman finds home intruder asleep with 'guard dog'
California pet stores to be only allowed to sell rescue animals
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
'Rambling' note found in striking vehicle in Mummers crash
Nurses picket in Philly to protest hospital staffing levels
Arrest made in attempted sex assault of postal worker
Judge denies plea for lesser sentence in road rage killing
Philly police seek 2 suspects in store shooting
Billy Joel returning to Citizens Bank Park for 6th time
Study: More residents move out of NJ than any other state
Police officer in Montgomery Co. retires after 35 years
Show More
McDonald's customer upset over straw policy grabs worker
Teen charged with murder after baby found in Philly dumpster
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
ShopRite to close in West Philly; owner blames soda tax
Beautician charged with killing woman during botched buttocks injection
More News