ACCT Philly suspends adoptions, intakes after spike in kennel cough

PHILADELPHIA -- A Philadelphia animal shelter is temporarily suspending adoptions and most intakes following upper respiratory infections, including kennel cough, in a number of dogs, some leading to death.

The Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia says new dogs surrendered by their owners will not be accepted for two weeks beginning Saturday, except for animals that pose a risk to public safety or that are ill or suffering, in both instances requiring euthanasia.

One of the challenges of a kennel environment is trying to tackle upper respiratory infections in dogs.


The shelter is trying to arrange a space away from the general population for a few incoming stray dogs and will try to quickly transfer them into rescues if no owner claims them.

Officials said tests have ruled out some major viral infections such as distemper and canine influenza virus, but they still don't know what they are dealing with.
