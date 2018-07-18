Animals of the Camden Co. Animal Shelter

Shelter Me: Camden County Animal Shelter
Kitten season is in full swing at the Camden County Animal Shelter in New Jersey. They are searching for foster families to help care for the many litters of kittens that come through.
Camden County Animal Shelter | Facebook
125 County House Road, Sewell, N.J. 08080
