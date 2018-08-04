PETS & ANIMALS

Arrest warrant issued for man who left dog to drown in cage

EMBED </>More Videos

Arrest warrant issued for man who left dog to drown in cage. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on August 4, 2018.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the man they say left a pit bull puppy to drown in a cage.

The dog, who has since been named "River", was later rescued.

RELATED: Pit bull left to drown in cage at water's edge in New Jersey
EMBED More News Videos

Good Samaritan rescues dog left in cage. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 31, 2018.



The Monmouth County prosecutor's office is now looking for 36-year-old Aaron Davis.

A woman walking on the beach in Highlands early Monday spotted the gray and white puppy cowering in a cage as the tide came in.

The woman who rescued "River" plans to adopt him.

RELATED: Woman who rescued pit bull left to drown in cage plans to adopt him

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsn.j. newsnew jersey newsdog
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Man arrested for taunting a bison at Yellowstone Nat'l Park
Missing boa constrictor in Montco found in owner's home
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
DA: Suspect lights self on fire after brutal murder
5 brass plaques stolen from Phillies statues in South Philadelphia
Man critical after being shot 6 times in West Philadelphia
Man charged in Radnor Snapchat drug bust
4 people rescued from Washington Township house fire
Police: Gunman kills teen, injures 2 people in Kensington shooting
Woman stabbed on SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia
Police: Video shows off-duty NY officer shooting man in the face
Show More
Name released of boy killed in accidental shooting
Musikfest 2018 is bigger and better in Bethlehem
Man arrested for taunting a bison at Yellowstone Nat'l Park
Missing boa constrictor in Montco found in owner's home
Man critical after being shot several times in Hunting Park
More News