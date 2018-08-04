Arrest warrant issued for man who left dog to drown in cage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3853650" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Good Samaritan rescues dog left in cage. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 31, 2018.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the man they say left a pit bull puppy to drown in a cage.The dog, who has since been named "River", was later rescued.The Monmouth County prosecutor's office is now looking for 36-year-old Aaron Davis.A woman walking on the beach in Highlands early Monday spotted the gray and white puppy cowering in a cage as the tide came in.The woman who rescued "River" plans to adopt him.------