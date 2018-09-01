U.S. & WORLD

Baby deer rescued after getting stuck in fence in Oregon

Baby deer rescued after getting stuck in fence in Oregon. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on September 1, 2018.

A baby deer found itself in need of rescue after it got caught on a fence in Oregon, and it was all caught on camera.

An animal welfare officer found the fawn stuck between the panels of a fence in the town of Eugene on Thursday.

After the animal was freed, it laid on the ground for a few minutes.

The Eugene police department has named the fawn Bambi.

