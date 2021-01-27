Pets & Animals

Baby elephants play in snow at zoo in Arizona

ARIZONA -- Elephants at an Arizona zoo got to enjoy a rare snowfall in a moment they'd never forget.

Video shows the elephants at the Reid Park Zoo playing as the snow fell Tuesday.

One baby elephant named Penzi alternated between splashing around in the enclosure's pond and rolling in the mud.

Her older sister Nandi and a few other elephants also could not resist frolicking amid the flurries.

Meantime the other zoo animals cozied up and stayed warm.

It was an unusual sight to see Nevada's Las Vegas and Arizona's deserts transformed into winter wonderlands.

The snow was a welcome relief for many in the drought-plagued western United States.

ALSO READ: Should you wear two face masks?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsarizonazooelephantssnowelephant
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 12, facing charges in sister's accidental shooting death
Apple urging iPhone users to update operating systems
NBA Hall of Famer's daughter jumps into action after brewery blast
Philly schools to announce plans for students' return for first time since March
AccuWeather: Not As Cold Today
Dorney Park vaccination site opens Wednesday, appointments only
Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic
Show More
Schilling asks to be removed from HOF list after finishing short
The strange but true reason why GameStop's stock keeps surging
January becomes deadliest month for COVID in US
U.S. billionaires have grown $1.1 trillion richer during COVID-19
CDC: In-person learning during pandemic is possible with the right precautions
More TOP STORIES News