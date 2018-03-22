U.S. & WORLD

Baby giraffe takes his first steps at a Florida zoo

Baby giraffe takes his first steps at a Florida zoo (WPVI)

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WPVI) --
The latest addition to a Florida zoo took his first steps this week.

Brevard Zoo's male giraffe calf was born on March 17.

The calf, which does not yet have a name, weighs 158 pounds and is 6'3.5" tall.

He was born to 16-year-old Milenna and 18-year-old Rafiki, according to local media reports.

The zoo posted a clip of the calf's first steps to Facebook, saying "Those long legs don't always work on the first try! Don't worry -- he was standing and walking like a champ within 45 minutes."

Since it's posting, the video has garnered over 19,000 views.

The calf and his mother will remain behind the scenes for a few weeks before joining the public viewing area.

