Baby kangaroo takes first hops at Australian zoo

A Goodfellow's tree-kangaroo joey experienced one of his first milestones this past week.He took his first hops!Video shared to the Taronga Zoo's official Facebook page shows the little joey climbing out of his mother's pouch and taking his very first few hops in the world.According to a press release from the zoo, the joey was born in September but has just begun emerging from his mother Kwikila's pouch.The zoo has not yet decided on a name for the joey.