Baby muskox named after 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek at Washington zoo

TACOMA, Wash. -- Meet Trebek! The baby muskox is named after "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek.

The fuzzy calf was born on June 7 at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington.

"Jeopardy!" shared the news Friday tweeting, "they chose to name the newborn after our very own Alex - whose favorite animal is the muskox!"

Adoring fans voted online after the zoo launched a naming contest.



"Out of 5,229 votes, Trebek won by a clear margin at 42%, with runner-up names Mak (29%), Ollie (27%) and Capra (2%)," announced the zoo.

"We all knew his spirit animal is a muskox," explained assistant curator Shannon Smith, of the initial name suggestion.

The 79-year old "Jeopardy!" host explained his love for muskoxen during an interview on Jeopardy.com.

"Muskoxen are family oriented, and I like that. When in danger, they form a protective circle with the males facing outward, and the cows and calves in the center. There are very few predators brave enough to attack this formation. Besides that, I like the way their furry coats wave in the breeze when they are running."

