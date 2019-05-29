Bald eagle rescued from Route 30 recovering

It was Saturday when motorcyclist Dandon Miller came upon the injured bald eagle.
Miller wrapped the bird's wings and talons in his shirt while he waited for state troopers and bird rescue.
Since taking in the eagle, Tri-State Bird Rescue & Research, Inc. in Newark, Delaware said they have received many inquiries from concerned citizens.
On Wednesday, they shared an update on the bald eagle's condition:
"The adult female is resting comfortably after having a wing injury sutured under anesthesia by our wildlife veterinarian. Her abrasions have been cleaned, and she is self-feeding. Her recovery is being closely monitored by our professional staff and volunteers."
Tri-State Bird Rescue said this was the 45th bald eagle that had been admitted to their clinic this year.
"Many thanks to all the people who helped with the rescue of this majestic eagle!" they said.
