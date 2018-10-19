ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --The adoption process for 65 beagles rescued from a Lehigh County home began Thursday.
The Lehigh County Humane Society is accepting adoption applications during its "Beaglemania" event.
It continues on Friday.
Applications must be filled out in person at the shelter. It's located at 640 Dixon Street in Allentown, Pa.
The Lehigh County Humane Society took in the pups after they were found in deplorable conditions in Upper Saucon Township earlier this month.
Their owner, Robert Tettemer, was cited for operating an illegal kennel.
