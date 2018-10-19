PETS & ANIMALS

"Beaglemania" event aims to find good homes for neglected dogs

"Beaglemania" event aims to find homes for neglected dogs. Watch this report from Action News Mornings on October 19, 2018.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
The adoption process for 65 beagles rescued from a Lehigh County home began Thursday.

The Lehigh County Humane Society is accepting adoption applications during its "Beaglemania" event.

It continues on Friday.

Applications must be filled out in person at the shelter. It's located at 640 Dixon Street in Allentown, Pa.

Beagles rescued from hoarding situation near ready for adoption: As seen on Action News at 5 p.m., October 15, 2018



The Lehigh County Humane Society took in the pups after they were found in deplorable conditions in Upper Saucon Township earlier this month.

Their owner, Robert Tettemer, was cited for operating an illegal kennel.

Related Topics:
pets-animalspennsylvania newshoardingdogsdogpet adoption
